Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 28th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,686. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.