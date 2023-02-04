Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on February 28th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,686. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,351 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $247,072,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 209,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

