Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

