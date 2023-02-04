Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

