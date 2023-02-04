Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01, Briefing.com reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 7,388,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.