Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

