Coin98 Market Cap Reaches $57.42 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $18.53 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

