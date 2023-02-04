Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after purchasing an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,990,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,216,056,000 after buying an additional 459,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

