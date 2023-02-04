Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,504. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.