Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Acquired by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,887,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 243,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.08. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

