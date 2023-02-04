Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.59

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 3389317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

CFRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

