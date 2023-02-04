Comparing ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) and Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ATCO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ATCO and Neoen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATCO N/A N/A N/A Neoen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 9.17 Neoen N/A N/A N/A $41.46 0.94

This table compares ATCO and Neoen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Neoen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Neoen pays an annual dividend of $9.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.6%. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Neoen pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Neoen is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ATCO and Neoen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATCO 0 1 0 0 2.00 Neoen 2 0 3 0 2.20

ATCO presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.24%. Neoen has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.22%. Given ATCO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ATCO is more favorable than Neoen.

Summary

Neoen beats ATCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management. The Electricity segment includes ATCO Structures & Logistics. This company offers workforce housing, modular facilities, site support services and logistics and operations management. The Pipelines & Liquids segment includes ATCO Gas, ATCO Pipelines, ATCO Gas Australia, and ATCO Energy Solutions. These businesses provide integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions and related infrastructure development throughout Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, Western Australia and Mexico. The Corporate & Other segment includes commercial real estate owned by the company in Alberta and ATCO Energy, a retail electricity and natural gas business in Alberta. The Neltume Ports segment includes the equity interest in Neltume Ports

About Neoen

Neoen S.A., an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Ecuador, United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia. Neoen S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Neoen S.A. is a subsidiary of Impala SAS.

