Comparing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) & Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Meta Data and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Meta Data has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meta Data and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 26.45% -78.11% 24.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Data and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.46 $34.37 million $6.89 1.99

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Meta Data on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group operates as a holding which provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

