Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $395.23 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $395.23 million and $21.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $54.39 or 0.00231896 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00102244 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00056250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062998 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.39487168 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $30,232,666.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

