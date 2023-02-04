Compound (COMP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.72 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $53.62 or 0.00229656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $389.70 million and $31.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00063732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.7064374 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $62,401,139.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.