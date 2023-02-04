CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.67) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

COP stock opened at €45.64 ($49.61) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €30.56 ($33.22) and a 52-week high of €73.15 ($79.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

