Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.