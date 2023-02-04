Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Cormac J. Twomey Sells 328 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
