Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VOOV opened at $151.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.45.

