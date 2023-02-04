Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $252.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.94 and its 200-day moving average is $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.