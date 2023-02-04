Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $496,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

