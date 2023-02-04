Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

