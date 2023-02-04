Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

