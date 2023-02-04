Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $484,426,000 after buying an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.