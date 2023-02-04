Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($6.92) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.51) to GBX 549 ($6.78) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

