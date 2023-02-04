Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

KHC stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

