Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 11,556 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,684,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,524,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 807,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 63,334 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 430,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 150,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

