Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,209 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

DD stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

