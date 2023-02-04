Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $258.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock worth $21,165,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

