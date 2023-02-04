Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

NFLX opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $412.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.