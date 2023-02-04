Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

PSX opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

