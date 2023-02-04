Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,342 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

