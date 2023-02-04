Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,414 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 61.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Danaher by 18.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 65,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.