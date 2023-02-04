Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

