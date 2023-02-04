Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 6,050 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Central Securities by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Central Securities

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,302.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.21 per share, for a total transaction of $79,305.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $34,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,480.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,788 shares of company stock valued at $127,361 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Stock Down 0.4 %

Central Securities Profile

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $35.94 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

