Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 696 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in BP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 560 ($6.92) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 535 ($6.61) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

