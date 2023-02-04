Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

