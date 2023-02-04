Conflux Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.97 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $143.97 million and approximately $23.60 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00424632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00102714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.00738627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00589529 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00185471 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.06767896 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $39,940,494.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

