Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 16,294 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of CME Group worth $77,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $176.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

