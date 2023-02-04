Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 4,383 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.60% of FTI Consulting worth $34,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $164.63 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

