Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 48,921 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,921 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $69,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $168.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.