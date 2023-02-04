Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,423 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $114,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $106,850,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after buying an additional 139,383 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 200.8% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 160,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,359,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pool by 388.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,937,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pool by 501.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after buying an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.09.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $403.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $488.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

