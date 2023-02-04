Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $96,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Teledyne Technologies news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,087,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $433.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

