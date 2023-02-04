Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,348 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.76% of Trimble worth $101,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trimble by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,041,000 after acquiring an additional 229,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

