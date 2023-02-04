Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $134.43 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 2.24% of Ciena worth $134,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 5.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

CIEN stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $174,535.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,377,306.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $3,600,768. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

