Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $90.06 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.54% of Sun Communities worth $90,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.