Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 10,841 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.60% of STERIS worth $99,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in STERIS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.6% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,991.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average of $190.26.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.