Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 119,933 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,933 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.97% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $118,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 53.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

