Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,001 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.20% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $794.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $824.12 and its 200 day moving average is $769.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

