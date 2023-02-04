Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 714 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $81,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $354.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.58. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $430.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

