CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.
CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51.
CONMED Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.