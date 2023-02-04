CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.67. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.