CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Posts Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CONMED updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.45 EPS.

CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $155.51.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

